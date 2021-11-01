Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and tree lighting is Nov. 13

RACINE — The annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and tree lighting ceremony will be held Saturday, Nov. 13.
“The Holiday Parade and tree lighting is the official kickoff to the 2021 holiday season," said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. "This event brings the community together to celebrate the season, while shedding light on the phenomenal holiday shopping and dining options downtown offers. I encourage you to bring the entire family, come early for a bite to eat and stay to watch the us officially light up downtown’s holiday tree.”
The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. at the west side of the State Street bridge. It will continue down Main Street to Sixth Street, travel west on Sixth Street and end at City Hall. The tree lighting ceremony on Monument Square will follow the parade at 6:50 p.m., where Mayor Cory Mason and Santa Claus will light the holiday tree.
Holiday singers will perform before and after the parade. Pre-parade festivities will start at 4:45 p.m. with 17-year-old Alahna Conley and carolers singing Christmas favorites. The performers will sing a few more songs after the parade.
New this year, a small fireworks display will be held in memory of Sharon Christensen Fenkl. Also new to the event, Pub on Wisconsin will be selling holiday-themed brews and hot cocoa on Monument Square.
The annual holiday window decorating contest begins the day of the parade. Local businesses will decorate their storefronts with holiday and winter themes. The contest will continue until the Kris Kringle Tour on Dec. 11. Voting will take place online and in the participating businesses. Photos of the storefronts will be on the DRC Facebook page (facebook.com/racinedowntown) and people can vote by "liking" one of the photos.
DRC will also host the second annual warm accessories drive to provide winter items like scarves, gloves, mittens and hats for area charities. Items can be dropped off at Monument Square from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on parade day.
