RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host wine walks from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 and 13.

Attendees will sample 20 wines along with 10 beer samples poured at 30 participating businesses.

“Our Wine Walk sampling locations are very diverse, from specialty shops to restaurants, bars and galleries," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "This is such a fun event. I encourage you to rally your friends together and spend the day in beautiful Downtown.”