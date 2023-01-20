Downtown Racine Corp. looks back at year's achievements, announces future tasks

RACINE — Hot drinks, more Harbor Market days and a new hotel, oh my!

The Downtown Racine Corporation held its annual "State of the Downtown and Achievement Award Presentation" Tuesday, which celebrated the progress made in Downtown Racine in the last year and looking forward to 2023. The presentation was attended by a crowd of over 125 people at The Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St.

Kelly Kruse, executive director of the DRC, made several announcements pertaining to what the corporation has planned for 2023, as well as recapping the accomplishments it made in 2022 on topics of business development, marketing, downtown events and clean and safe initiatives.

Some of the highlights from the presentation included a record 35 new businesses opening in 2022, the DRC hosting 70 events in the last year and 20 years of the DRC's Business Improvement District, which has nearly doubled the district's valuation in that time.

Looking into 2023, notable items mentioned included a Burr crawl — a hot drink themed bar crawl that will take place Saturday — additional dates for Racine's Harbor Market and the planned opening of the Hotel Verdant.

"To be able to share this type of information to the large audience that we had was truly exciting, especially given the tremendous diversity of the stakeholders in attendance," Kruse wrote in a statement. "We look forward to sharing additional updates as significant progress is made during 2023 and beyond. Downtown is the true heart of our community."

Several awards were given out at the event, including the Downtown Champion Award, an award given out to an individual who supports Downtown Racine through employment, facilities and sponsorship. 2022's Downtown Champion was awarded to Marci Bruley, owner of Marci's On Main, 236 Main St.

Yolanda Coleman, who is the owner of Plush Clothing, 409 Main St., and Be Plush, 300 Main St., won the Honorable Mention award. Coleman also made an appearance on the "Shark Tank"-esque show "Project Pitch It!" in 2022.

Hotel Verdant was awarded the CPR award, an award acknowledging the redevelopment of a downtown building or property that has helped enhance the overall downtown neighborhood and revitalized the area.

Carriage House's Pedal Tavern won the Best New Small Business Award for capturing the attention of the marketplace and helping enhance downtown.

