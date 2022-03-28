Downtown Kenosha Small Business Bunny Hop April 9

KENOSHA — All are welcome to the inaugural Downtown Kenosha Small Business Bunny Hop on Saturday, April 9. This is a new twist on the former Easter Parade and Egg Hunt.

The public is invited to visit the 31 participating businesses from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to collect Easter eggs (one per person at each location). Candy and sticker filled eggs will be available for children, and eggs featuring coupons and special offers will be available for adults. Some of the places will also be offering additional activities or deals during the event. For a list of participating businesses, go to visitkenosha.com/bunnyhop. Eggs are available while supplies last.