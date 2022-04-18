Downtown Candy Hop set April 23

RACINE — Downtown Racine’s second annual Candy Hop and Scavenger Hunt will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

More than 30 participating businesses will pass out candy and welcome participants to their shops and restaurants.

Bags for candy, a free face painter and scavenger hunt map/list of candy stops will be available at the Downtown Racine Corp. office, 425 Main St.

Children will also have the opportunity to participate in a self-guided candy themed scavenger hunt. Those who return their completed map to the DRC office by 4 p.m. will be entered to win one of three children's prize packs.

