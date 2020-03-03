Dow sinks 2.9% after rate cut

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped Monday to its best day in more than a decade on rising anticipation for aid from the Fed and other central banks. Even before Tuesday's announcement, traders were convinced that the Fed would cut rates by half a percentage point on March 18 at its next meeting.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

But doubts are high about whether the medicine provided by central banks can be as effective this time around. Lower rates can encourage shoppers and businesses to borrow and spend more, but they can't reopen factories that have been shut or recall workers out due to quarantines.

After the Fed's announcement, Powell acknowledged that central banks can't solve the health crisis. But he said the Fed recognizes the fast spread of the virus is a risk for the economy, and he cited concerns from the travel and hotel industries. Powell said that since last week, when several Fed officials had said they saw no urgent need to cut rates, "we have seen a broader spread of the virus."

The high stakes pushed the Fed to cut rates outside of a regularly scheduled meeting for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, when investors were considering a complete meltdown of the world's financial system as possible if not likely. That in itself may have spooked the market, as some investors wondered if the Fed saw things as worse than they were led to believe.