Doubs adds depth to receiver contingent

GREEN BAY — Leading into the 2022 NFL Draft, Brian Gutekunst said he wouldn’t shy away from replenishing his wide receiver depth chart by taking back-to-back-to-back wideouts like he had in his first draft in charge in 2018.

Well, the Green Bay Packers general manager didn’t quite follow that playbook, but he did add a second wide receiver to start Day 3 of the draft on Saturday, picking Nevada’s Romeo Doubs with the 132nd overall pick — the first of the Packers’ two fourth-round selections on the day.

The Packers added Doubs one day after trading up in the second round to take North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson with the No. 34 overall pick.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Doubs, who turned 22 earlier this month, caught 80 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns with four drops, was a four-year starter for the Wolfpack and finished his college career with 26 touchdowns, plus an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown as a freshman—on his first time touching the ball as a college player.

In addition to his mother, Nakima Whitley, being a Packers fan, Doubs’ said that his youth team in rapper Snoop Dogg’s developmental football league in Los Angeles wore green-and-gold uniforms and had the Packers logo on their helmets.

“She’s been a Packers fan since 2010, when they won the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers. That was when she made herself a fan,” Doubs said. “I thought it would be so surreal for me to play for a team my mom roots for.

“This organization will get everything out of me. They see the potential that I have, so it’s really just up to me to take advantage and make the best of it.”

Doubs came to Green Bay before the draft on one of the team’s 30 allowed visits and spent the day at Lambeau Field meeting with coaches, including head coach Matt LaFleur and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable.

“There was just something about Green Bay where I was able to open up and represent to them who I am as an individual. I was able to express that feeling,” Doubs said. “There was just that confidence there where coach LaFleur looked at me and said I had a chance to play for this organization.

“I made sure I took that with me up to this draft.”

With the Packers thin at outside linebacker, South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare should have a chance to contribute as a rookie—something not many fifth-round picks get to do.

The Packers picked Enagbare at No. 179 after moving back eight spots from the 171st overall pick in a trade with the Denver Broncos, who gave the Packers the 179th overall pick and an additional seventh-rounder (No. 234 overall).

The trade gave the Packers four picks in the final round — Nos. 228, 234, 249 and 258. The Packers didn’t have a sixth-round pick after trading it to the Houston Texans this summer to bring back veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb at quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ behest.

The 6-foot-3, 258-pound Enagbare, who turned 22 in January, was viewed by some as a potential second- or third-round pick but wound up going unselected on Day 2.

Enagbare was a first-team all-SEC pick in 2020, when in eight games he registered seven tackles for loss and six sacks. Last season, as a senior, Enagbare had seven TFLs and 4.5 sacks before opting out of the Gamecocks’ bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Packers assistant director of college scouting Patrick Moore said Enagbare, who goes by “J.J.,” is best as an edge-setter against the run but that a slow 40-yard dash time (4.87 seconds at the combine, 4.96 seconds at his pro day) was related to a lower leg injury and not indicative of the type of athlete Enagbare is.

“We still have to work on connecting the dots and reading blocking schemes like everybody does. But he’ll be fine there,” Moore said. “He plays with a good motor so he does get to the football.”

The Packers needed help on the edge with very little proven depth behind starters Preston Smith and Rashan Gary following the offseason release of two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who was a salary-cap casualty after scarcely playing last season.

“(We were) lucky to get him where we got him,” Moore said of Enagbare. “(He’s a) thick, good athlete — has bend, has burst, has power, obviously played good competition at South Carolina. So good player for us as an edge.”

