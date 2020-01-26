Dotson scores 22, leads No. 3 Kansas past Tennessee 74-68

Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and No. 3 Kansas beat Tennessee 74-68 Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Lawrence, Kan.
Azubuike was the lone big man for the Jayhawks (16-3) after Silvio De Sousa was suspended 12 games and David McCormack banned two for their roles in a brawl Tuesday against Kansas State.
After Azubuike went to the bench with two fouls early, Yves Pons hit consecutive 3-pointers to put the Volunteers (12-7) on a 14-2 run for a 20-13 lead. Kansas answered when Azubuike checked back in, stringing together a 12-0 run en route to a 37-30 lead at halftime.
Azubuike finished with 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Pons led the Volunteers with 24 points, and Jordan Bowden knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points after a scoreless first half.
NO. 1 BAYLOR 72, FLORIDA 61: MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo scored 16 points apiece and Baylor extended its winning steak to 16 games with a win over Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Gainesville, Fla.
The Bears improved to 6-1 in the annual inter-conference series, the best record of any team in either conference.
Baylor also gave the Big 12 an even split (5-5) in the daylong series.
The Bears (17-1) overcame an eight-point deficit early and led by 19 points in the second half before Florida mounted a minor rally. The Gators (12-7) had a chance to make it a single-digit game with a little more than 7 minutes to play, but they missed the front end of three consecutive one-and-ones.
Keyontae Johnson led Florida with 20 points. Andrew Nembhard added 16 points and eight assists.
NO. 2 GONZAGA 92, PACIFIC 59: Killian Tillie scored 22 points and blocked four shots at Spokane, Wash., to help Gonzaga beat Pacific for its 13th straight victory.
Corey Kispert added 16 points and Filip Petrusev had 15 for Gonzaga (21-1, 7-0 West Coast). The Bulldogs also won their 35th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation.
Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points and Pierre Crockrell II added 10 for Pacific (15-8, 3-4), which is making strides under fourth-year coach Damon Stoudamire. The Tigers have lost 15 in a row to Gonzaga.
NO. 5 FLORIDA STATE 85, NOTRE DAME 84: Wyatt Wilkes scored 19 points and Florida State held off Notre Dame at Tallahassee, Fla., for its 10th straight victory.
Wilkes drilled 5 of 6 from 3-point range and the Seminoles (17-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made 12 of 18 from beyond the arc.
Florida State missed its last nine shots from the floor and Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6) nearly took advantage. The Fighting Irish had a few chances in the final moments, including Rex Pflueger's desperation 3-pointer that fell short at the buzzer.
Trent Forrest and RaiQuan Gray each scored 13 points for Florida State, which has also won 10 consecutive home games.
Prentiss Hubb scored 24 points, hitting 5 of 11 3-pointers, and John Mooney had 16 points for Notre Dame, which shot 22 of 27 (81.5%) from the free-throw line.
NO. 7 DAYTON 87, RICHMOND 79: Obi Toppin had 24 points and 12 rebounds at Richmond, Va., and Dayton pulled away from Richmond after halftime and won its ninth straight game.
Jalen Crutcher added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Flyers (18-2, 7-0 Atlantic 10). They led 40-32 at halftime and took control with a 12-0 run after Grant Golden opened the second-half scoring for Richmond.
Jacob Gilyard scored 27 points and Nick Sherod had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Spiders (15-5, 5-2).
Women
NO. 2 BAYLOR 87, TEXAS TECH 79: Juicy Landrum scored 20 points and had two 3-pointers in an early run at Waco, Texas that put No. 2 Baylor ahead to stay, and the Lady Bears beat Texas Tech 87-79 on Saturday to extend their Big 12 record for consecutive regular-season conference victories to 47.
Lauren Cox added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Bears (17-1, 6-0 Big 12). They also have a national-best 50-game home winning streak over the past three years. Queen Egbo added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Te'a Cooper had 15 points with eight assists.
Brittany Brewer had 24 points and nine rebounds for Texas Tech (13-4, 2-4). Lexi Gordon had 18 points and Chrislyn Carr had 16.
NO. 3 UCONN 98, EAST CAROLINA 42
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 26 points, Megan Walker had 15 points and 12 rebounds and UConn routed East Carolina.
Freshman Anna Makurat was 8 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points. The Huskies were 15 of 25 on 3-pointers.
UConn (18-1, 8-0) improved its record in American Athletic Conference regular-season and postseason games to 128-0. East Carolina (3-16, 0-6) lost its 12th straight game and dropped to 5-100 against ranked opponents.
Lashonda Monk had 17 points for the Pirates.