Dotson scores 22, leads No. 3 Kansas past Tennessee 74-68

Florida State missed its last nine shots from the floor and Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6) nearly took advantage. The Fighting Irish had a few chances in the final moments, including Rex Pflueger's desperation 3-pointer that fell short at the buzzer.

Trent Forrest and RaiQuan Gray each scored 13 points for Florida State, which has also won 10 consecutive home games.

Prentiss Hubb scored 24 points, hitting 5 of 11 3-pointers, and John Mooney had 16 points for Notre Dame, which shot 22 of 27 (81.5%) from the free-throw line.

NO. 7 DAYTON 87, RICHMOND 79: Obi Toppin had 24 points and 12 rebounds at Richmond, Va., and Dayton pulled away from Richmond after halftime and won its ninth straight game.

Jalen Crutcher added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Flyers (18-2, 7-0 Atlantic 10). They led 40-32 at halftime and took control with a 12-0 run after Grant Golden opened the second-half scoring for Richmond.

Jacob Gilyard scored 27 points and Nick Sherod had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Spiders (15-5, 5-2).

Women