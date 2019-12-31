Dorsey, Browns go separate ways

Dorsey had successfully revamped the Browns during his two seasons, but his hiring of Kitchens a year ago backfired as the Browns won one fewer game in 2019 and fell way short of expectations while missing the playoffs for the 17th straight season — the NFL's longest current drought.

BEARS: The Chicago Bears remain committed to Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback despite his struggles this season, general manager Ryan Pace said on Tuesday.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Pace stopped short of saying the Bears will exercise their fifth-year option on him and did not rule out bringing in an experienced veteran who could push for the starting job. But he made it clear the Bears expect Trubisky to open next season as their No. 1 quarterback.

“Mitch is our starter," Pace said. "We believe in Mitch and we believe in the progress that he’s gonna continue to make.”

Though the Bears are sticking with Trubisky, they are shaking up their coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and three other assistants were fired, the team announced on Tuesday. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo were also let go.