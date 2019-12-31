Dorsey, Browns go separate ways

The Cleveland Browns ended 2019 the same way they began the year — coach-less and some would argue clueless as well.
Cleveland's ringing in 2020 amid more chaos for a perpetually chaotic franchise after Browns general manager John Dorsey resigned, his stunning departure coming just two days after coach Freddie Kitchens was fired following a disappointing 6-10 season.
Dorsey, who in two years turned around a roster that went 0-16 in 2017 to one loaded with talent, left after refusing to accept a reduced role in the organization offered by owner Jimmy Haslam. So, once again, Haslam and his wife, Dee, are restructuring the team's front office while saying goodbye to another GM.
And while Dorsey's exit has added another layer of disarray, the Browns will interview former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy for their vacancy on Thursday, a person familiar with the team's plans told the Associated Press.
McCarthy's interview will be the first in Cleveland's search, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.
McCarthy was believed to be the front-runner for the Browns' job last year but surprisingly didn't interview. The team has also requested permission to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, said the person. Bieniemy joins a list of Browns candidates that includes assistants Josh McDaniels, Greg Roman, Robert Saleh, Kevin Stefanski and Brian Daboll.
Dorsey had successfully revamped the Browns during his two seasons, but his hiring of Kitchens a year ago backfired as the Browns won one fewer game in 2019 and fell way short of expectations while missing the playoffs for the 17th straight season — the NFL's longest current drought.
BEARS: The Chicago Bears remain committed to Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback despite his struggles this season, general manager Ryan Pace said on Tuesday.
Pace stopped short of saying the Bears will exercise their fifth-year option on him and did not rule out bringing in an experienced veteran who could push for the starting job. But he made it clear the Bears expect Trubisky to open next season as their No. 1 quarterback.
“Mitch is our starter," Pace said. "We believe in Mitch and we believe in the progress that he’s gonna continue to make.”
Though the Bears are sticking with Trubisky, they are shaking up their coaching staff.
Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and three other assistants were fired, the team announced on Tuesday. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo were also let go.
Helfrich led Oregon to a 37-16 record and a run to the first College Football Playoff championship game as the Ducks' head coach from 2013 to 16. The Bears hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2018.
With coach Matt Nagy calling the plays, Chicago showed some flair before taking a step back this season. The Bears ranked 29th on offense, 27th in rushing, 25th in passing, 27th in touchdowns and 29th in scoring.
They were banking on Trubisky taking another big step in his third year in the NFL and second in Nagy's system. But instead of emerging as a top-tier quarterback, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft took a step back.
TEXANS: J.J. Watt has been added to Houston's active roster ahead of the Texans playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Watt, who tore a pectoral muscle in October, returned to practice on Dec. 24 and was activated to the roster from the injured reserve on Tuesday. The Texans host the Bills on Saturday afternoon.
The defensive end said last week that he was confident that he'd play this week but that it's unlikely that he'll participate in as many snaps as he has throughout his career.