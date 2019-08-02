Dorcas D. Tate, 9000 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/ manufacture marijuana, less than 200 grams, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to delivery between 5 and 15 grams of cocaine, second and subsequent offense.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Rock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.