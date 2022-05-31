 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dontrel M. Hunter

Dontrel Hunter

Dontrel M. Hunter, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping. 

