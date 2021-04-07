Donte Lamont Livingston, 3600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (previous conviction within 7 years, domestic abuse assessments), violation of injunction (harassment, domestic abuse assessments).
Donte Lamont Livingston
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brit's BouChic offers unique items, such as custom printed t-shirts and cups made by the owner, Brittnay Kolbaska, as well as other merchandise she has curated to showcase the boutique's style.
One of the races Racine County voters will be deciding on April 6 is that of the Wisconsin Appellate Court, District II. Incumbent Jeff Davis looks to be elected in his own right after appointment. Grogan looks to jump from City of Muskego judge to appellate court.
At least one person was placed on a stretcher and taken into an ambulance after a police chase of an alleged stolen vehicle ended in a crash, according to the Racine Police Department.
After Tasia White, owner of TaejaVu's on Main, suffered a robbery last week, community members gathered outside of her restaurant in Downtown Racine to show support. White was given $4,000 made up of donations from the Venmo Challenge.
Victoria Elizabeth Diaz, 31, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of an elderly person and misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
The officer tried to have the suspect complete the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, but the man allegedly refused multiple times and belched at the officer.
Aaron Rodgers is changing positions. He's still the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback, but now he's a Jeopardy! guest host. When he retires from football, some think he may become Alex Trebek's permanent replacement.
A Racine man who was arrested after allegedly coughing on people, yelling "I am COVID!" and swinging a stick at Walmart in Mount Pleasant was arrested at least twice in the month of March.
Dimple Navratil’s skepticism has been replaced with motherly pride.
Employee Brenda Hammond broke into tears while recalling her devotion to Robert Meyer when he was operating Jo-Don Farms. "We're just trying to restart it, if we can," she said.