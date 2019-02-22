NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Donte D. Brown, 5400 block of 24th St., Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 10 and 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), possession of a firearm by outstate felon, concealing stolen firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments