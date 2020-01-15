Dontay D Coleman
Dontay D Coleman

Dontay Coleman.jpg

Dontay D Coleman, 1900 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia. 

