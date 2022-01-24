 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dontae J. Williams Jr.

  • 0
Dontae Williams Jr.

Dontae J. Williams Jr., 1700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree reckless injury (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News