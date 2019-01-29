12919-VILLARREAL-MUG.jpg

Donna C. Villarreal, 35, 500 block of Randolph Street, Racine, fail/cause child to attend school (5-year old kindergarten, two counts), fail to cause child to attend school (first offense, eight counts).

