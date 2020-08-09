Doncic gets 17th triple-double, Mavs top Bucks 136-132 in OT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Luka Doncic scored 36 points in his NBA-leading 17th triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks scored the last seven points of regulation to force overtime, going on to a 136-132 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Doncic also had a career-high 19 assists and 14 rebounds on the day the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year was named a finalist for the most improved award.

"He's getting better by the hour, by the day," coach Rick Carlisle said. "I was most impressed with his leadership throughout the game. Kept a real calm demeanor, kept guys playing during some tough stretches."

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks before fouling out in the final seconds hours after the reigning MVP was named a finalist for the award along with LeBron James and James Harden.

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 34 points for the Bucks, who have already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

"It's great to be in this situation," Lopez said. "We've had a lot of these situations all year long so there's a lot we can take from this."

Doncic's final assist was a between-the-legs pass to Maxi Kleber for a three-point play and a 133-128 lead.