 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donavan E Sanders
0 Comments

Donavan E Sanders

  • 0

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Donavan E Sanders, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, armed robbery.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Community, close friends rally around woman battling cancer
Local News

Community, close friends rally around woman battling cancer

  • 4 min to read

When Andrea Beaugrand-Jorgensen was diagnosed with colon cancer in February at the age of 39, there were things she did not have, like health insurance.

Working part-time, she did not have $800/month to buy into her employer’s benefits package.

However, as is typical of people who are genuine and kind, she was rich in people who loved her.

Beaugrand-Jorgensen’s friends and family did not want to just talk about supporting her, they wanted to do something really meaningful to ease her situation.

The first effort, a GoFundMe page, was launched in late February by Malacara and has raised about $23,000 to date, helping cover medical costs and also a trip for Beaugrand-Jorgensen to take to Disney World with her daughter.

And that was just the start of it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News