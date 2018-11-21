DONALD LUCCASON.jpg

Donald Edward Luccason Jr., 54, 6600 block of Highway V, Caledonia, possession of narcotic drugs as a second and subsequent offense, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance (five counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, felony bail jumping (two counts).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments