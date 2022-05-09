Donald A. Montgomery, 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Donald A. Montgomery
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine Police Department officers are investigating the discovery of human remains found in a house on Taylor Avenue.
The suspect has been identified as a man wanted for a parole violation who barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Multiple homes were hit, but no one was injured, during a shootout between the occupants of two vehicles Tuesday evening, the Racine Police Department has reported.
Racine man allegedly drove off with a woman partially out of the car window, got into a rollover crash
A Racine man behind the wheel of an automobile allegedly drove off with a woman partially out of the car window before getting into a rollover crash Saturday.
Medical marijuana has been legal in Oklahoma since 2018, but it remains illegal for recreational use.
Man accused of sexually assaulting girls avoids jury trial with last-minute plea deal in Racine County
A jury trial scheduled to begin Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court was called off following a last-minute plea deal between the state and defense resolved the case.
Neither side has given specifics on where negotiations have broken down. "The working class just needs more love," said one employee on the picket line.
An alleged Racine drug dealer has been accused of having ammo, marijuana and Oxycodone in a room shared with a toddler.
Racine family releases orange and black balloons to honor beloved Harley rider who died in crash last year
The skies of Downtown Racine were flooded with orange and black balloons Monday afternoon to honor Joe Henry Garcia Jr.
Carpetland USA is moving from its first store's original location of 6051 Regency West Drive in Racine to the former Harley-Davidson dealership at 1155 Oakes Road along Highway 20.