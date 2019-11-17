Don't play blame game with Tua

Alabama's playoff hopes

AROUND THE COUNTRY: Minnesota and Baylor, the most surprising unbeaten teams in the country, are no longer unbeaten. The 12th-ranked Bears came out of the gates like a Triple Crown winner, jumping out to a 28-3 lead on No. 10 Oklahoma. The Bears ran just 16 plays in the second half as the Sooners pulled off the biggest comeback in school history ... You could see it coming for Minnesota: After a huge victory at home last week, the No. 7 Gophers had their perfect season come to an end at No. 23 Iowa. Kinnick Stadium has been a trap for highly ranked teams in recent years. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 since 2008 against teams ranked in the top seven. As for the Gophers, they still control their path to a first Big Ten championship game appearance. They are at Northwestern next week and then finish the season at home against rival Wisconsin in a game that will likely decide the West Division champ ... Another interesting thing about Minnesota: If it wins out, a tall task indeed, how do you keep the Gophers out of the playoff with victories against Penn State, Wisconsin and Ohio State? ... It’ll be billed as a big game next week in Columbus, Ohio, but it’s hard to see No. 9 Penn State hanging with the Buckeyes after what Indiana was able to get done against that Nittany Lions’ pass defense ... No team deserved to win a close one more than Iowa State. The Cyclones beat Texas on a last-second field goal after losing four games by a total of 11 points, including three by two or fewer. ... Meanwhile, Texas is staring at a seven-win season unless it can win out. ... No. 5 Georgia is the first team to represent the SEC East in three straight conference championship games since Florida’s mid-1990s teams under Steve Spurrier. ... More Clemson carnage: The third-ranked Tigers held a Wake Forest team averaging 35 points and 487 yards to 3 and 105. ... The Pac-12 has eight teams needing one or two victories over the last two weeks of the regular season to become bowl eligible. The most disappointing? Stanford (4-6) needs to beat Cal and Notre Dame to avoid its first season without a bowl game since 2008. Most pleasant surprise? Oregon State (5-5) needs a split against Washington State and Oregon to snap a five-year postseason drought. ... The foundation of Mark Dantonio’s success at Michigan State was a dominant run against Michigan. That’s over now. Nobody at Michigan State is firing Dantonio, but you have to wonder if change is coming or will the 63-year-old Dantonio dig in for another year. It is difficult for successful coaches to step away after a bad season. Only upcoming games against Maryland and Rutgers give the Spartans any chance of becoming bowl eligible.