Dominique L Tillman, 900 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
A top Foxconn Technology Group executive has purchased a $2.18 million home in Elm Grove, west of Milwaukee.
Police say person who robbed a bank in Sturtevant shot and killed themself while fleeing from police
At approximately 11:22 a.m., Sturtevant police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Tri-City National Bank, 8710 Durand Ave. in the Village of Sturtevant.
Some traditions never change. For the Racine Founders Rotary Club, which has hosted Post Prom for Racine area high schools since 1953, traditions just adapt.
Photos from the scene show that grass on at least the fourth and fifth holes of the golf course were damaged by the vehicle and that it was towed away. No injuries have been reported.
To the victors go the spoils, the old saying goes. And that appears to be what’s happening with the latest COVID relief bill that is now in th…
Four teens allegedly stole bank cards, were checking car doors before sunrise in Caledonia neighborhood
Four 18-year-olds from Milwaukee who allegedly checked car doors and stole multiple bank cards from vehicles in Caledonia have been arrested.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had 40.6 grams of cocaine and 2.4 grams of marijuana.
CALEDONIA — A Racine woman allegedly led police on a 1.9-mile chase and has been was charged with operating while intoxicated.
After a first term in the background of Congress under the Trump administration, Republican Bryan Steil is no more a quiet member of Congress with a Democrat in the White House.
The driver of a pickup that allegedly caused all the damage was arrested on suspicion of OWI.