 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dominique D. Hale

  • 0
Dominique Hale

Dominique D. Hale, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an electric weapon, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News