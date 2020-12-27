Dolphins pull of a miracle

Jon Gruden played for the field goal and then lost by a field goal.
After telling his team to run down the clock for a field goal with 19 seconds remaining instead of scoring the touchdown Miami wanted to give them, Gruden could only watch as the Las Vegas Raiders defense collapsed in the closing seconds to end their slim playoff hopes with a 26-25 loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night at Las Vegas.
Miami used its final timeout with 1:50 to play protecting a 23-22 lead with the Raiders having a second down at the 5. Josh Jacobs carried down to the 1 on the next play and slid down on purpose before the end zone before Derek Carr took a knee on third down.
That set up Daniel Carlson's 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds left that appeared to give the Raiders (7-8) the win.
“I don’t regret taking a knee,” Gruden said after his team’s fifth loss in six games. “We wanted to give the Dolphins the ball with as little time left as possible with no timeouts.”
But Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins didn't need much time thanks to two blunders on one play by the Raiders' defense.
Rookie Damon Arnette let Mack Hollins get behind him and Fitzpatrick somehow completed a 34-yard pass while being dragged down by the facemask by Arden Key.
The penalty moved the ball all the way to the Raiders 26, setting the stage for Sanders' winning kick.
“There’s a lot of ways to look at this, but 19 seconds left on your own 25-yard line with no timeouts,” Gruden said, “I’ve called a lot of plays a long time, the probability of getting that done is remote.”
But the Raiders defense has struggled to stop anyone consistently all season and failed in this instance too.
“You’ve got to execute at the end of the game and finish as a defense,” linebacker Raekwon McMillan said. “We can’t put ourselves in that situation. There’s no explanation, it is what it is, we got to finish.”
BUCCANEERS 47, LIONS 7: When a team loses 47-7, it is difficult to pick out one play that could have changed things.
The Detroit Lions, though, can at least consider it.
On the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first possession, they faced third-and-9 from their 19. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai sacked Tom Brady for a 6-yard loss, but Everson Griffen was offside on the play.
Given a second chance, Brady converted the first down with a pass to Chris Godwin, then put the Buccaneers ahead with a 33-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski.
After that, it was a disaster for the Lions (5-10) at Detroit.
Detroit with Robert Prince handling coaching duties after interim head coach Darrell Bevell was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, lost quarterback Matthew Stafford to a lower-leg injury on the first series of the game.
Chase Daniel completed 13 of 18 passes, but for only 86 yards and never got the Lions past midfield.
“We were 1 of 10 on third down, which means we weren't staying on the field,” Daniel said. “When that happens, you are putting your defense in a very tough spot, and it is even worse when you are facing Tom Brady.”
Twenty-three years after backing Brian Griese on the University of Michigan's 1997 national championship team, Brady didn't show any signs of age. He completed 22 of 27 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as the Buccaneers took a 34-0 lead.
49ERS 20, CARDINALS 12: The San Francisco 49ers limped into Saturday's game with no more playoff hopes and a group that included third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard, unheralded running back Jeff Wilson and several defensive backups.
Then they went out and pushed around the Arizona Cardinals anyway.
Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Wilson ran for 183 yards, and San Francisco dealt a brutal blow to Arizona's playoff hopes by beating them 20-12 at Glendale, Ariz.
For the 49ers, the win was all about pride for a team that went to the Super Bowl last year, but has endured a 2020 that's fallen well short of expectations.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't surprised by the gritty performance.
“We’re not proud of our record, we’d like to be better, but that doesn’t tell the story of who we are," Shanahan said.
Because of the loss, the Cardinals (8-7) no longer control their own destiny in the playoff race. If the Chicago Bears win their final two games, they will reach the playoffs because of a tiebreaker over the Cardinals.