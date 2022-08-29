Dog Days of Summer Fundraiser at George's Sept. 17

RACINE — Chrissy's K9 Kastle, a foster-based dog rescue in Racine, will hold the seventh annual Dog Days of Summer fundraiser from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. This is its largest fundraiser of the year.
Rock and blues live music will be provided by Stone Theory. Captain Jack from Highwaymen Entertainment will make a guest appearance. There will be multiple items raffled throughout the event and 50/50 raffles will also be held.
Admission is $5. Proceeds raised will help Chrissy's K9 Kastle save more dogs and get them needed medical care. The organization provides dogs waiting for adoption with a healthy environment. For more information, go to https://k9kastleracine.org.