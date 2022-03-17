Dodgers write big check for Freeman

Freddie Freeman is headed home to Southern California and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The first-time free agent and the Dodgers have agreed to a $162 million, six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity late Wednesday night because the move had not yet been announced by the team.

Freeman was the 2020 National League MVP. The first baseman helped the Atlanta Braves to their fourth straight NL East title last season and their first World Series championship since 1995.

It was assumed that Atlanta would try to lock up Freeman, who had never played for another club. But a deal didn’t get done before the labor lockout began in early December and then the Braves traded for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from Oakland and signed him to a $168 million, eight-year deal this week, signaling the end of Freeman’s long tenure in Atlanta.

Now the 32-year-old five-time All-Star will be playing not far from where he grew up in Orange County. He already lives in the area in the offseason.

Freeman is from Fountain Valley, where he rooted for the Los Angeles Angels as a kid.

Adding Freeman gives the Dodgers an even more imposing lineup. He’ll join former MVPs Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, along with Trea Turner, Max Muncy and Justin Turner. The lineup already was among the National League’s best last year with 237 home runs and 5.12 runs per game to go with 612 walks and an OPS of .759.

Freeman gives the Dodgers a left-handed bat in the middle of the order to replace Corey Seager, who signed with the Texas Rangers as a free agent.

Muncy, a left-handed-hitting first baseman, can move to second base or serve as the designated hitter, which becomes permanent in the NL this season.

Veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July.

The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted a combined .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs last season, and he pounded out eight hits in the Giants’ five-game playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite a midseason slump that precipitated the trade, Bryant earned his fourth career All-Star selection during a solid rebound from a rough year at the plate in 2020.

The Rockies clearly liked what they saw: Bryant landed a huge free-agent deal to move to Colorado as a middle-of-the-order bat and a fielder who can play third base, first base or in the outfield — his most likely position with the Rockies, who have Ryan McMahon at third and C.J. Cron at first. Bryant also is an obvious candidate to join Charlie Blackmon among the Rockies’ designated hitters.

Bryant is a career .278 hitter with 167 homers, 487 RBIs and an .880 OPS, but he is about to get the full benefits of playing at hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he has batted .263 (15-for-57) with two homers, nine RBIs and a .757 OPS in his career.

Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees finalized a $32 million, two-year contract on Thursday.

The first baseman gets $16 million in each of the next two seasons. He has the right to opt out after this year’s World Series to become a free agent again.

A three-time All-Star, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order. He hit .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS last season, including .249 with eight homers, 21 RBIs and a .768 OPS in 49 games for New York.

Rizzo also provided plate discipline and smooth fielding at first, where he has won a pair of Gold Gloves.

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will seek a second medical opinion on his ailing pitching shoulder.

Flaherty underwent imaging tests on his right shoulder Tuesday. He has not thrown off a mound since spring training opened.

“It would be nice to know what’s going on with him and what the plan will be with him moving forward,” manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday. “Our hope is we get it here pretty soon.”

Flaherty, 26, was 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 2019, went 4-3 with a 4.91 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and 9-2 with a 3.22 in 17 starts last year, when he was slowed by an oblique injury.

Potential rotation replacements include right-handers Johan Oviedo, Jake Woodford and Drew VerHagen.

NFL

The Tennessee Titans released seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones after one season Thursday, designating him as a post-June 1 release to create much-needed salary cap space.

The Titans traded for Jones last June, trying to rev up the passing game by pairing the 10-year veteran with A.J. Brown coming off his own Pro Bowl season. But Jones struggled with a hamstring issue that limited him to 10 games, and he had the worst season of his career with 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

This move saves Tennessee approximately $11.3 million in cap space, though the Titans won’t be able to access that until June 1. Jones can sign with another team immediately.

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year contract for receiver Allen Robinson, one of the NFL’s most dependable veteran pass-catchers during his eight seasons in the league.

Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons during a productive career split between Jacksonville and Chicago. He caught 38 passes for 410 yards while limited to just 12 games by injuries for the Bears, but he racked up 2,397 yards and 13 TDs in his previous two seasons combined in Chicago.

Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Von Miller, coming off his second Super Bowl title agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills. Miller is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and winning the NFL championship.

At 32, Miller brings a veteran presence to a young group of starting linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. With Buffalo playing a hybrid style defense, there’s a chance for Miller to provide an outside pass-rushing presence. He has 115 1/2 career sacks.

Though listed as a linebacker throughout his career, Miller was referred to as a defensive end by Buffalo.

College football

Wisconsin has hired Al Johnson as running backs coach. Head coach Paul Chryst announced the move Thursday.

Johnson returns to his alma mater after serving as head coach at East Central University since 2018. He also has served as the NCAA Division II school’s interim athletics director since July of 2021.

Johnson takes over a role previously held by Gary Brown, who has stepped away from coaching and assumed an off-field role with the program.

