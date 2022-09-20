Dodgers legend Wills dies

Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89.

Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members. No cause of death was given.

Wills played on World Series title teams in 1959, ’63 and ’65 during his first eight seasons with the Dodgers. He also played for Pittsburgh and Montreal before returning to the Dodgers from 1969-72, when he retired.

During his 14-year career, Wills batted .281 with 2,134 hits and 586 stolen bases in 1,942 games.

Wills broke Ty Cobb’s single-season record for stolen bases with his 97th swipe on Sept. 23, 1962. That season he became the first player to steal more than 100 bases.

The Dodgers honored Wills with a moment of silence before the opener of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday and showed his career highlights on the stadium video boards. The team will wear a patch in memory of Wills for the rest of this season.

Manager Dave Roberts, an outfielder during his 10-year MLB career, was moved to tears as he recalled Wills' impact on him.

“He was a friend, a father, a mentor — all of the above for me, so this is a tough one for me,” he said. “He just kind of showed me to appreciate my craft, showed me how to be a big leaguer. He just loved to teach. I think a lot of where I get my excitement, my passion, my love for players is from Maury.”

Wills took an active role in Roberts' playing tenure with the Dodgers. Roberts stole 42 bases in 2003.

He was the National League Most Valuable Player in 1962, the same year he was MVP of the All-Star Game played in his hometown of Washington, D.C.

Track & field

Nigerian runner Tobi Amusan's stunning world record of 12.12 seconds in the women's 100 meter hurdles at the 2022 world championships was officially ratified on Tuesday.

Two other records from the same championships that World Athletics have ratified belong to Sydney McLaughlin, who lowered her own mark in the 400 meter hurdles to 50.68 seconds, and Armand Duplantis, who cleared 6.21 meters (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches) in the pole vault to break his own mark by one centimeter.

McLaughlin's run marked the fourth time she'd lowered the record. Her time of 51.41 from the U.S. championships earlier in the summer was also ratified on Tuesday.

Duplantis's record came from the final jump of the last event of the 10-day meet at Eugene, Oregon in July. The 22-year-old from Louisiana, who competes for Sweden, holds the world indoor, world outdoor and Olympic titles.

No record was more shocking than Amusan's, in part because it came during a semifinal heat. All eight runners set either a national record, a personal best or a season's best. The wind was legal at 0.9 meters per second.

A few hours later Amusan won the gold medal in 12.06, but the tailwind was too strong for that time to count as a record.

Soccer

MOSCOW (AP) — Senegal forward Keita Baldé will likely miss the World Cup after being suspended for three months for a doping violation.

Keita, who plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia, was suspended until Dec. 5 by the Italian national anti-doping agency for violating the testing procedure when he played for Cagliari last season.

Spartak stressed “the sample taken from Keita that day found no banned substances” but added that “any doping-related sanction imposed by another national or international sports association, or national anti-doping organization, is automatically accepted by FIFA and must be recognized by all confederations and associations.”

Keita will not even be able to return to training until 22 days before the ban expires.