Dobbins, Fields power No. 2 Ohio State past No. 10 Michigan

Lawrence had touchdown throws of 10 and 65 yards to Tee Higgins and of 16 yards to Justyn Ross. Lawrence also had 66 yards rushing for Clemson (No. 3 CFP), which will attempt to become the first program to win five straight league championship games when it meets Virginia next weekend.

NO. 4 GEORGIA 52, GEORGIA TECH 7: At Atlanta, Jake Fromm threw four touchdown passes and Georgia cruised into the Southeastern Conference championship game with its biggest win ever over its state rival.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The Bulldogs (11-1) were 28-point favorites over the Yellow Jackets (3-9) and this one was never in doubt, even as Georgia struggled a bit offensively, fumbled the ball away three times, dealt with injury woes, and failed to cover an onside kick.

This was a mere speed bump on the way to next week’s SEC title game, where the Bulldogs will face No. 1 LSU with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Fromm was 14 of 29 for 254 yards, connecting on scoring throws of 20 yards to Charlie Woerner, 17 yards to Tyler Simmons, 41 yards to George Pickens and 9 yards to Dominick Blaylock.

Georgia Tech wrapped up its first season under coach Geoff Collins with just 139 yards and seven first downs on offense.