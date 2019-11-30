Dobbins, Fields power No. 2 Ohio State past No. 10 Michigan

J.K. Dobbins ran for four touchdowns, Justin Fields threw four TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 10 Michigan 56-27 Saturday at Ann Arbor, Mich., for a school-record eighth straight win in the series.
The Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) will head to the Big Ten championship game with a spot in the College Football Playoff in sight against either No. 9 Minnesota or No. 13 Wisconsin next Saturday.
The Wolverines (9-3, 6-3, No. 13 CFP) will have to settle for a second- or third-tier bowl game after coach Jim Harbaugh fell to 0-5 in the rivalry, and the Wolverines lost to Ohio State for the 15th time in 16 years.
Dobbins rushed for 211 yards on 31 carries. Fields was 14 of 25 for 302 yards.
Michigan’s Shea Patterson was 18 of 41 for 305 yards and a touchdown. But he also threw an interception and lost a fumble.
NO. 3 CLEMSON 38, SOUTH CAROLINA 3: Trevor Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clemson to its 27th straight victory at Columbia, S.C., and second consecutive 12-0 regular season.
Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns to break Atlantic Coast Conference marks for career touchdowns (57) and rushing scores (53) as the Tigers dominated on the way to a sixth straight win over South Carolina (4-8).
Lawrence had touchdown throws of 10 and 65 yards to Tee Higgins and of 16 yards to Justyn Ross. Lawrence also had 66 yards rushing for Clemson (No. 3 CFP), which will attempt to become the first program to win five straight league championship games when it meets Virginia next weekend.
NO. 4 GEORGIA 52, GEORGIA TECH 7: At Atlanta, Jake Fromm threw four touchdown passes and Georgia cruised into the Southeastern Conference championship game with its biggest win ever over its state rival.
The Bulldogs (11-1) were 28-point favorites over the Yellow Jackets (3-9) and this one was never in doubt, even as Georgia struggled a bit offensively, fumbled the ball away three times, dealt with injury woes, and failed to cover an onside kick.
This was a mere speed bump on the way to next week’s SEC title game, where the Bulldogs will face No. 1 LSU with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.
Fromm was 14 of 29 for 254 yards, connecting on scoring throws of 20 yards to Charlie Woerner, 17 yards to Tyler Simmons, 41 yards to George Pickens and 9 yards to Dominick Blaylock.
Georgia Tech wrapped up its first season under coach Geoff Collins with just 139 yards and seven first downs on offense.
NORTHWESTERN 29, ILLINOIS 10: Sophomore Andrew Marty, who came into camp last summer fourth on the depth chart, ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns while passing for another for Northwestern at Champaign, Ill.
It was the first Big Ten win this season for Northwestern (3-9, 1-8). Illinois — 21-point favorites going into the game — finished the regular season 6-6 and 4-5 in the conference. Illinois is bowl-bound despite the loss and will learn its destination on Dec. 8.
Marty made his first career start for the Wildcats after replacing Hunter Johnson during last week’s game. Marty was the first Northwestern quarterback since Clayton Thorason in 2015 to gain at least 100 yards rushing in a game.
INDIANA 44, PURDUE 41, 2OT: After throwing his third touchdown pass in the first overtime, Peyton Ramsey’s second 1-yard scoring run sent the Hoosiers home with a thrilling 44-41 double overtime victory at Purdue — and the Old Oaken Bucket at West Lafayette, Ind.
Indiana (8-4, 5-4) has its first eight-win season since 1993, its first winning record in Big Ten play since 1993 and the Bucket for the first time since 2016.
“Finally getting the win here, it’s awesome. You can’t really put it into words,” Ramsey said, remembering the Hoosiers had been eliminated from bowl contention each of the past two years in the Bucket game.
The impressive numbers didn’t illustrate just how well Ramsey played, either. He was 23 of 39 for 337 yards and ran 19 times for 42 yards, but Ramsey turned the game with a series of clutch plays — even after Indiana couldn’t pull away after taking a 28-10 lead late in the third quarter.