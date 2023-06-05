People can bring one or two antique items for appraisal. The appraisal process will start with one item per person but more will be added if time allows. Cheri Riehle, a certified Appraisers Guild of America (CAGA) antique appraiser, will research the antiques. People will then be given the opportunity to tell Riehle about their antique, such as how they acquired it and what they would like to know about it. She will then give further information about the item to those in attendance.