Do the 'Time Warp' again —'Rocky Horror' show will travel

Rocky Horror-Tour

This image shows a live performance of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in Atlantic City, N.J., on Oct. 26, 2013. A touring, interactive version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is hitting the road to celebrate the cult film’s birthday.

 Dennis Parrington, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Grab your toilet paper. Bring a flashlight. Don't forget a newspaper — or your fishnets.

A touring, interactive version of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is hitting the road to celebrate the cult film's birthday with screenings, live shadow casts, the invitation to be inappropriate and one of its original stars — Barry Bostwick.

"It's an excuse to go crazy, be rude, throw stuff, yell and be silly — who doesn't want that?" asks Bostwick. "Everyone there is having fun, a communal experience. Especially now after the pandemic, we need to gather and blow off some steam."

Released in 1975, the sci-fi, cross-dressing rock musical film became a cult favorite and entered the pop culture lexicon for its many iconic and memorable scenes, including the song "The Time Warp" which has been covered by handfuls of artists and the often quoted phrase, "Dammit, Janet!" Other things yelled are less PG-13.

People are also reading…

It has morphed into an interactive event in which people throw rice during a wedding scene, place newspapers on their heads and squirt water during a rain storm scene, and toss dried toast during a dinner toast scene. People often come dressed in corsets, fishnets, maid costumes, butler costumes and heavy stains of eye shadow.

"It has endured because it was always organic," said Bostwick. "The call-backs and throwing stuff was never introduced by the filmmakers or the studio. It was by fans, who added layer after layer and then that all got standardized."

The story centers on the goody-two-shoes Janet and Brad, a young couple with car trouble who stumble on an old castle filled with eccentric characters: cross-dressers, scientists and a maid, included. This leads to some interesting pairings and experimentations. The film made household names of Bostwick, who played Brad, Susan Sarandon as Janet and Tim Curry, the castle's Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

The tour will play in stage theaters across the country, which will throw up a massive screen and show the movie while local actors dressed as the characters perform the show in front of the screen and the audience gets seriously weird. Before the show, there are costume contests and fans can see a traveling mini-museum of memorabilia from the film, including a feather boa worn by Curry and a sequined top worn by the character Columbia.

The tour kicks off Saturday in Florida's Pompano Beach before hitting California, Idaho, Ohio, Michigan, Arizona, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Vermont and North Carolina. Some of the traditional practices — like shooting squirt guns and tossing rice — have been lost along the way, but if you forget to bring other items, prop bags are available for sale.

