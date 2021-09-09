DNR policy board meeting canceled amid leadership fight

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board's chairman on Thursday canceled a September meeting after a top department official told him no one from the agency would participate amid a partisan fight over whether he should leave his post.

Fred Prehn, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, has refused to step down even though his term expired in May. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give Evers appointees majority control of the board.

Prehn maintains he doesn't have to leave until the state Senate confirms Naas. Republicans who control that chamber have made no moves toward a confirmation vote. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove Prehn from the board.

Prehn said in a statement Thursday that DNR Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs told him the agency will not propose any agenda items for the board's Sept. 22 meeting, no DNR officials will attend the meeting and that Prehn should cancel it. Prehn said he had no choice but to cancel the meeting, calling the department's stance unprecedented.