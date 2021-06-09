Djokovic, Nadal to meet in French Open semfinal

Two points from a straight-set victory, Novak Djokovic seemingly was well on his way to a French Open semifinal showdown against Rafael Nadal when so much went awry Wednesday night.
Consecutive unforced errors by the top-seeded Djokovic helped give away a tiebreaker to barrel-chested Matteo Berrettini. Then there was a 21½-minute delay in the fourth set while the first spectators allowed to attend a night session at Court Philippe Chatrier were cleared out because of a COVID-19 curfew. And a face-first stumble by Djokovic drew blood from his left palm when he braced himself against the court.
Still, Djokovic held on and moved on, pulling out the quarterfinal victory against No. 9 Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 in a match that ended shortly before midnight with Djokovic yelling toward his entourage.
Now comes a semifinal Friday against a familiar foe in a rematch of last year’s Roland Garros final, but a round earlier: Nadal, who is 105-2 at Roland Garros.
“We know each other well,” the third-seeded Nadal said. “Everybody knows that in these kind of matches, anything can happen.”
Nadal’s French Open set streak ended earlier Wednesday. His pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title — and what would be a 14th in Paris alone — remained very much intact, however.
Nadal shrugged off dropping a set at the clay-court major tournament for the first time in two years by whipping violent forehands punctuated with first pumps and yells of “Vamos!” en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman.
“For anybody, it’s very difficult to play against him. He’s feeling very comfortable on court,” Schwartzman said after falling to 1-11 against Nadal. “He’s Rafa, and he’s always finding the way.”
Nadal reached his 14th semifinal in Paris; Djokovic his 11th. It’s Djokovic’s 40th trip to the final four at any major, Nadal’s 35th. Nadal and Roger Federer share the men’s mark of 20 Grand Slam titles; Djokovic is at 18.
The semifinal will be the superstar duo’s 58th matchup, more than any other two men in the sport’s professional era; Djokovic leads 29-28. But Nadal is ahead 10-6 in Slam meetings, 7-1 at the French Open.
Basketball
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic won the 2020-21 NBA Most Valuable Player award, beating out Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Curry and Sixers center Joel Embiid were the other finalists, with Embiid coming in second with 586 total votes and Curry in third with 453 total votes.
Curry received five first-place votes, 23 second-place votes and 32 third-place votes; while Embiid received just one first-place vote but 62 second-place votes to edge out Curry for second place.
Jokic, who ran away with the award with 971 total votes (including 91 first-place votes), started all 72 games for the Nuggets and averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists — all setting or matching career highs — while shooting 57% from the floor, including 39% from 3-point range. His Nuggets finished third in the Western Conference at 47-25 and eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round in six games.
Meanwhile, Curry averaged 32 points on 48% shooting, including 42% from 3-point range, to win the league’s scoring title and lead the Warriors to a 15-5 record in the final 20 games of their season before bowing out in the play-in tournament.
- Kevin Pritchard hired Nate Bjorkgren to take the Indiana Pacers in a new direction.
They went the wrong way.
A season filled with defensive struggles, missed chances and locker room drama resulted Wednesday in the firing of Bjorkgren after only one season as coach.
Pritchard expected the 45-year-old coach, who spent the previous two seasons as Nick Nurse’s top assistant in Toronto, to make an impact with his new-age approach and his creativity. When the hiring was announced in October, Pritchard acknowledged he was betting big on a young coach.