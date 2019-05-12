Novak Djokovic celebrated a lot more than a record-tying 33rd Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open.
Djokovic left the Spanish capital feeling pretty good about his game, too, carrying a lot of confidence into the rest of the clay-court season.
The top-ranked Djokovic earned a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to join Nadal as the most successful players in Masters 1000 tournaments, moving five ahead of Roger Federer, who is third in the all-time list.
It was Djokovic's second title of the season, adding to his triumph in the Australian Open.
Auto racing
Lewis Hamilton wasn't going to be kind to his teammate this time.
Hamilton blasted past pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix at Montmelo, Spain, kept his nerve when things got tight at the first corner, and then raced away to reclaim the overall Formula One lead on Sunday.
Two weeks ago, five-time and defending champion Hamilton said he was maybe "too friendly" when Bottas stayed in front after a similar grid start for the Mercedes drivers in Azerbaijan.
Hamilton hinted that he wouldn't make that mistake again in Spain, and he got some help from a poor getaway by Bottas to overtake him in the opening meters en route to winning the race at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit for a third consecutive year.
The Mercedes pair strengthened their grip on F1 with their record-extending fifth one-two finish in as many races in 2019.
"This is history in the making to have five one-twos," Hamilton said after his 76th career win, second only to Michael Schumacher's 91.
Hamilton added a bonus point for the fastest lap to take a seven-point advantage over Bottas.
Max Verstappen was third in his Red Bull, in front of Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.
Track & field
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The United States won three finals on Sunday to finish first overall at the world relays.
Aleia Hobbs crossed the finish line in 43.27 seconds as the U.S. edged Jamaica by just two hundredths of a second to win the women's 4x100-meter relay. Germany was third in 43.68.
In the day's biggest upset, Brazil beat the U.S. in the men's 4x100 meter relay final.
Brazil anchor Paulo Andre Comilo De Oliveira crossed the finish line in 38.05 seconds, two hundredths of a second ahead of Noah Lyles. World champions Great Britain were third in 38.15.
Michael Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Isiah Young were the other runners for the U.S. which won the overall competition with 54 points, 27 ahead of Jamaica, which finished second.
The U.S. also won the men's 4x200 and the mixed 4x400 on Sunday, adding to their victories in the mixed shuttle hurdles relay and the mixed 2x2x400-meter relay on Saturday.
Wrestling
A well-known Mexican wrestler who co-starred in the comedy "Nacho Libre" has died of a suspected heart attack after collapsing on stage in London.
Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron, the lucha libre star known as Silver King, performed Saturday night at The Roundhouse. The north London venue said Sunday on Twitter that he died during the event and more information about the circumstances are being pursued.
The 51-year-old Gonzalez appeared as a champion wrestler and comic villain in the 2006 movie "Nacho Libre", which starred Jack Black as a monk who wants to be a masked luchador. Lucha libre is a popular form of wrestling in Mexico that features colorful masks, elaborate costumes and acrobatic techniques.
Lucha Libre World, which promoted the Roundhouse event, said in a statement the star "suffered what we believe was a cardiac arrest while performing in the show and sadly passed away."
Attendee Roberto Carrera Maldonado told the BBC the wrestler's condition initially appeared "staged" as part of the fight, before efforts were made to revive him.
"All of us were really shocked. It wasn't clear what was happening," Maldonado said. "I had the impression they didn't know what to do."
Soccer
Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored his fifth goal of the tournament as the Americans beat Panama 3-0 and qualified for the Under-17 World Cup at Bradenton, Fla.
Gianluca Busio put the U.S. ahead in the 54th minute with his fifth goal of the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. Reyna scored in the 60th and Ricardo Pepi added a goal in the 75th.
The U.S. advanced to the CONCACAF semifinals against Canada on Tuesday night. The Americans have qualified for 17 of 18 FIFA Under-17 men's competitions.
The Under-17 World Cup will be played in Brazil from Oct. 5-27. The tournament originally was scheduled for Peru but was moved to Brazil by FIFA in March.
Football
The Eagles will sign quarterback Cody Kessler, a former starter in Cleveland, Monday. Kessler, who turned 26 Saturday, was a 2016 third-round pick by the Browns after starring at USC.
