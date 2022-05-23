Djokovic in dominating form

Novak Djokovic's first Grand Slam match in 7½ months went about as well as possible.

The No. 1-seeded Djokovic opened his title defense at the French Open with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 victory in less than two hours over Yoshihito Nishioka. He improved to 18-0 for his career in the first round at Roland Garros.

About the only uncomfortable moment for Djokovic might have been when some spectators booed after he let out some yells after winning points in the second set.

The match was played Monday night with the retractable roof at Court Philippe Chatrier shut because of rain.

Djokovic, who turned 35 on Sunday, is pursuing a third title in Paris and a 21st Grand Slam trophy overall, which would tie him with Rafael Nadal for the men's record.

He hadn't played in a major tournament since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final last September, ending Djokovic's bid to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam for a man since 1969.

Djokovic could not compete at the Australian Open this January because he has decided not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. There is no vaccine requirement for the French Open.

• Djokovic says he plans to defend his title at Wimbledon this year and supports the decision by the ATP men’s tour to withhold ranking points from that tournament as a show of unity among players — even though the move will negatively affect his hold on the No. 1 spot.

Djokovic called the All England Club’s ban of players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine “a mistake,” and said Wimbledon’s organizers did a poor job of communicating about the issue.

He said he thought there could have been room for a compromise but instead it is a “lose-lose situation for everyone.”

Djokovic spoke in response to a reporter's question after his first-round victory at the French Open on Monday night.

Football

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway last month, an autopsy report released Monday concluded.

The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office said Haskins' blood alcohol content was 0.20 when he was fatally struck on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport just before dawn on April 9. That's 2.5 times the 0.08 legal limit for driving in the state.

According to the University of California, Davis, and other universities, someone of Haskins' weight, 230 pounds (104 kilograms), would have needed at least 10 drinks in the hours before his death to reach that level. He also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but can also be abused recreationally. The report does not say why the former Ohio State University star had it in his system.

The report said investigators found Haskins' car out of gas near where he was hit. A woman he was with told investigators Haskins, 24, had gone to get fuel. Witnesses said he was trying to wave down cars and standing in the center lane when he was hit by the truck and then an SUV. The report said he died of blunt force trauma. No charges have been filed.

• The Colts announced Monday they had signed Nick Foles to a two-year contract that reunites the quarterback and coach who combined on a trademark play call to help the Philadelphia Eagles win the 2017 NFL title.

Foles adds depth behind 37-year-old Matt Ryan, the league's 2016 MVP whom Indy acquired from Atlanta in a March trade. And it gives Frank Reich a proven backup, someone he knows well and who had long been rumored to be Indianapolis bound.

Auto racing

Not much rattles The Iceman at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, not even record speeds.

Scott Dixon smashed the Indianapolis 500 pole-winning record with a breathtaking qualifying run of more than 234 mph. His hands were shaking when he climbed from his car following his first run Sunday, but the New Zealander was unbothered and went back out for an incredible final run.

His four-lap average of 234.046 mph (376.661 kph) around Indianapolis Motor Speedway gave Dixon the fifth Indy 500 pole of his career. He'll lead the field to green next Sunday in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

