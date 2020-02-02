Djokovic comes back for 8th Australian Open title, 17th Slam

Instead, the Big Three have won 13 consecutive Slams and 56 of the last 67.

"It's unique in sports history that the three best players — by far — are playing in the same era," Thiem said. "That's what makes it very, very difficult for other players to break through."

The status quo appeared in peril in the third set, when Djokovic merely watched and shook his head as a lob by Thiem curled over him and in. Djokovic didn't chase it. Wasn't entirely clear right then what the problem was, but perhaps he knew he needed to save some strength.

Heat, so often a factor in Melbourne, was not an issue. The crisp, cool conditions were pretty much ideal at the start, with a light breeze and the temperature around 70 degrees (20 Celsius). That dropped as the natural light faded, first leaving a violet ceiling of sky before nightfall arrived, accompanied by alarmingly loud squawks from a flock of seagulls perched on steel railings atop the arena.

Not surprisingly, given his experience and expertise, Djokovic came out loose, limber and locked in. Of the initial half-dozen points lasting at least nine strokes, he won all six. Within 13 minutes, he was ahead 3-0, as a chorus of his nickname -- "No-le! No-le! No-le!" -- rang out.