Dixon withstands Newgarden

Josef Newgarden’s best and probably only chance to keep his IndyCar crown was to win Sunday’s season finale in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Anything short of a victory on on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg left Newgarden with almost no path to deny Scott Dixon another championship.

Newgarden used a spectacular two-car pass for the lead to indeed win Sunday but it wasn’t enough as Dixon stealthily finished third to collect yet another ring in his storied career. The 40-year-old New Zelander won his sixth title for Chip Ganassi Racing in tactician performance of following Newgarden all day.

“Six is good. Seven sounds better, that’s the goal,” Dixon said.

Dixon has won two of the last three titles, a run interrupted last year when Newgarden won his second title. The Tennessean tied Dixon with his series-best fourth win of the season but was in too large of a hole after Dixon opened the abbreviated and pandemic disrupted schedule with three consecutive victories.

Newgarden went to victory lane to congratulate his rival.

“We weren’t good enough,” Newgarden said. “We’ll reset, we’ll hit them harder next year and I promise you, we will be in the fight.”