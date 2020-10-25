Dixon withstands Newgarden

Josef Newgarden’s best and probably only chance to keep his IndyCar crown was to win Sunday’s season finale in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Anything short of a victory on on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg left Newgarden with almost no path to deny Scott Dixon another championship.
Newgarden used a spectacular two-car pass for the lead to indeed win Sunday but it wasn’t enough as Dixon stealthily finished third to collect yet another ring in his storied career. The 40-year-old New Zelander won his sixth title for Chip Ganassi Racing in tactician performance of following Newgarden all day.
“Six is good. Seven sounds better, that’s the goal,” Dixon said.
Dixon has won two of the last three titles, a run interrupted last year when Newgarden won his second title. The Tennessean tied Dixon with his series-best fourth win of the season but was in too large of a hole after Dixon opened the abbreviated and pandemic disrupted schedule with three consecutive victories.
Newgarden went to victory lane to congratulate his rival.
“We weren’t good enough,” Newgarden said. “We’ll reset, we’ll hit them harder next year and I promise you, we will be in the fight.”
The season that was supposed to begin seven months ago on these same streets before it was abruptly canceled 48 hours before the green flag at last came to a close in front of a sold-out 20,000 spectators. It was the largest crowd of the season for IndyCar, which lost races in seven cities, had just one street course event with Sunday’s finale, and still managed to complete a 14-race year.
IndyCar became the first major motorsports series to make it to the checkered flag, relatively unscathed, and as stable as anyone can be during the pandemic largely due to first-year owner Roger Penske. He brought his awful inaugural season full circle with Sunday’s finale, which turned out to be a dramatic error-prone ender in which three Andretti Autosport drivers ruined race-winning runs and Newgarden went down swinging.
- Sheldon Creed got a little bump from a friend who was already in the final four for the NASCAR Truck Series.
Now Creed has a spot alongside teammate Brett Moffitt after winning in Texas on Sunday Fort Worth.
Creed qualified for the championship round by taking the two-lap overtime finish created when playoff contender Ben Rhodes clipped noncontending Christian Eckes with both in the top five with two laps to go, leaving several drivers angry.
With Creed running alongside Austin Hill on the backstretch on the first lap of the restart, Moffitt moved down the track to give Creed the nudge he needed to go in front.
Golf
Ally McDonald gave herself a big 28th birthday present Sunday, winning the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee for her first tour title.
The 28-year-old from Mississippi held off Danielle Kang by a stroke on the Great Waters Course, closing with a 3-under 69 for a 16-under 272 total at Greensboro, Ga., Kang birdied the par-5 18th for a 68.
“I’ve never doubted my ability, but I’ve definitely questioned whether I would be able to win out here,” McDonald said. “It’s really hard to win out here. So, I’ve just really hung in there and tried to stick to my process since Day 1. That was able to get me in the winner’s circle today. I’m really thankful.”
McDonald birdied the first three holes on the back nine, dropped a stroke on 14, birdied 16, bogeyed 17 and parred the par-5 18th. Kang birdied Nos. 12. 13 and 14 to pull within a stroke, but bogeyed the 15th.
- Justin Thomas wasn’t playing poorly. It only felt that way Saturday at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood, where being a few shots under par means losing ground. He was 3 under and already had lost the lead he had at the start.
The final hour changed everything — his score, his position, even his outlook.
Thomas got one good break, made two good birdie putts and wound up with a 5-under 67 that gave him a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm going into the Sunday’s final round at Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!