Dixon still in IndyCar title fight despite Indy 500 gaffe

MONTEREY, Calif. — Scott Dixon knows IndyCar's tightest championship race in nearly 20 years would have probably been long decided if not for a rare gaffe by "The Iceman" in the Indianapolis 500.

Dixon was the dominant car at Indianapolis in May and led 95 laps until a late speeding penalty took the New Zealander out of contention. Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson instead won the race and, because the Indy 500 is worth double points, Ericsson was suddenly thrust into the IndyCar championship race.

But if Dixon had not been speeding, he'd have maybe scored the win, or at minimum finished higher than 21st. Ericsson received 109 points for the victory; Dixon earned just 33 in a crushing disappointment that may have ultimate implications on the championship.

Will Power is the points leader headed into Sunday's season finale, a five-driver battle that is the tightest in IndyCar since 2003 when the series was called "The IRL." Power leads Dixon and his Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden by 20 points. Ericsson is 39 points out of the lead, with McLaughlin of Penske in fifth and 41 points out.

Going just a touch slower down pit road way back in May would have likely sent Dixon into Laguna Seca Raceway with a sizeable lead in the standings in pursuit of a record-tying seventh championship.

"Yeah, I think had we finished even in the top-three, this championship would be pretty easy right now," Dixon told The Associated Press. "But I can't change that. It's history. It's long gone. And you've got to move forward."