Scott Dixon has had a lot of memorable days as a five-time IndyCar season champion.
There’s a good chance, though, it will be easy for him to remember what happened Sunday.
Dixon won the Detroit Grand Prix, his first victory of the year and 45th of his career, just hours after being honored by Queen Elizabeth II.
“Yeah, huge day,” he said. “Definitely one I won’t forget.”
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver from New Zealand finished nearly 2 seconds in front of rookie Marcus Ericsson, who had his best finish on the IndyCar series. Will Power was third followed by, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi.
Power’s performance was impressive because his car stalled on lap four.
“Feels like a win,” he said.
Dixon bounced back after failing to finish a race for the first time in two years on Saturday, hitting a wall after just 23 laps.
“I felt like a bit of an idiot yesterday,” he said. “Today was all about redemption.”
And when Dixon got to victory lane, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was there for the celebration.
“I got to briefly shake his hand before the race and that was it,” Dixon said. “I hope he’s coming to Texas next week.”
Earlier in the day, Queen Elizabeth II announced Dixon will be honored with the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in recognition of his services to motorsport. He will receive the award at Buckingham Palace.
Britain’s monarch honors national and commonwealth individuals for their contribution to society in June and on New Year’s Day.
“It’s definitely a huge honor and totally different to any kind of racing accolade I’ve had,” Dixon said. “I think of being very lucky and fortunate on the racing side of things. I’ve achieved a lot. But to get recognition like that, very few people do.”
Boxing
Andy Ruiz Jr. had six weeks to prepare for the fight of his life.
He’ll have a lifetime to celebrate one of boxing’s biggest heavyweight stunners.
A massive underdog just like Buster Douglas, Ruiz knocked down British champion Anthony Joshua four times, and the final two in the seventh round proved the decisive blows.
Ruiz, the first heavyweight of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight title, capped one of boxing’s epic upsets to win Joshua’s shares of the heavyweight championship Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
“I just feel so good, man,” Ruiz said. “This is what I’ve been dreaming about, this is what I’ve been working hard for. I can’t believe I just made my dreams come true.”
Ruiz etched his name in heavyweight lore by TKO at 1:27 in the seventh round to become the surprise champ in a bout that had shades of Douglas’ upset over Mike Tyson for the heavyweight title in 1990. Ruiz barely was on anyone’s heavyweight radar when he was summoned as a replacement to fight the undefeated Joshua in front of a packed Garden.
Considered a joke by fans, all Ruiz did was dominate the British champion and used a TKO to turn his life and the heavyweight division upside down. Ruiz racked up 32 wins without beating many boxers of note and walked into the ring with a waistline that will need a supersized championship belt.
Ruiz, a flabby fighter out of Southern California, came up short in his only other shot at a world title, having lost on points to then-WBO champion Joseph Parker in December 2016.
Football
The New York Jets have interviewed Philadelphia Eagles executive Joe Douglas for their general manager job.
Douglas, the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel, is the third candidate to meet with New York about the opening. He met with team officials Saturday and Sunday.
The Jets have also interviewed New Orleans Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot and Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer. New York also is expected to meet with Champ Kelly, the Chicago Bears’ assistant director of player personnel.
Douglas is widely considered the favorite to land the job because he has previous work experience with Jets coach Adam Gase, who is the team’s acting GM and is heavily involved in the search process. Douglas was Chicago’s director of college scouting in 2015, when Gase was the Bears’ offensive coordinator.
Douglas has been with the Eagles for three years since leaving Chicago. He worked in Baltimore’s personnel department from 2000-15 in various roles.
