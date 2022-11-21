Dive under the sea in “The Little Mermaid” at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — A magical musical based on the 1989 Disney film, “The Little Mermaid,” swims on stage Dec. 9-18 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Dive under the sea with Ariel, a young mermaid, who falls in love with a human prince, Eric. She longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — below and live in the world above. Although her father, King Triton, forbids her from journeying onto land, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula and sells her voice for a pair of legs. With the help of her sea creature friends, Scuttle the seagull, Flounder the fish and Sebastian the crab, Ariel fights for Eric and her place in the world. Featuring classics from the movie like “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” the musical also has new favorites.

The cast includes Elisebeth Sparks as Ariel and Andrew Dorst as Prince Eric. Ariel’s friends Sebastian (Paul Marquez), Flounder (Addison Wytonick) and Scuttle (Kaylee Annable) try to help her along the way. Her father, King Triton (Norgie Metzinger), and sisters, Aquata (Maddie Anderlik), Atina (Erin Barnlund), Andrina (Isabella Bullock), Arista (Jenna Speer), Adella (Hannah Rose Schoene) and Allana (Maren Van Schyndel), want her to stay in the sea. Ursula (Lauren Haumersen) and her eel minions, Flostam (Katy Walker) and Jetsam (Marcus Sorenson), try to foil Ariel’s plans. On land, Grimsby (Dan Venne) tries to reason with Eric and Chef Louis (Tom Sturino) causes havoc for Sebastian.

Ensemble members include Aiden Barnlund, Ender Barnlund, Mylah Beardsley, Zak Butler, A.J. Garcia-Malacara, Katie Gleason, Joseph Kramer, Mark Minch, Winter Newell, Josué Torres, and Dedrick Woods. Director is Douglas Instenes with music direction by Greg Berg and choreography by Mary Leigh Sturino.