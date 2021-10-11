Dismissal of Berger shrouded in secrecy

A message left with Berger on Monday wasn’t answered.

Senior safety Collin Wilder, one of the team’s vocal leaders, said he believed what happened reflected UW’s mindset after a 2-3 start to the season and heading into its matchup with Army (3-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We handle all this stuff as a team,” Wilder said. “Especially with the way that our start has been this season, it hasn't been ideal for us, and if you're not all in, then just get out. That's the mentality. And clearly you can see it’s being put into action and I think that's good for our team.

"I think it's good to have guys who want to be here. At this point, we just focus on the guys who want to be here and want to make an impact for the rest of the season.”

Berger was a four-star recruit out of Newark, New Jersey, and the No. 15 running back recruit in the nation with offers from almost every Big Ten Conference program and the likes of Alabama, LSU, UCLA and Oregon. Berger waited to make his college decision public until the 2020 Army All-American Bowl, where he was flanked by future Badgers teammates and offensive linemen Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig. He was slated to play in the game but was held out due to an injury.