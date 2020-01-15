Disgraced Cora leaves Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox insist they won the 2018 World Series fairly, even as they begin their search for a new manager after Alex Cora was let go for his role in a sign-stealing scandal.
Cora left the team on Tuesday after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred identified him as the ringleader in a cheating scheme with the 2017 Houston Astros. Cora took over in Boston the next year, leading the team to a franchise-record 108 victories and the World Series title.
Major League Baseball is investigating whether Cora set up a similar cheating system in Boston. No conclusions have been reached, the team said.
"We would ask that everyone to reserve judgment until MLB completes its investigation and determines whether rules were violated," owner John Henry said. "I can tell you that we are working with baseball to the fullest extent possible."
Henry said Cora agreed to step down because the two sides agreed that he could not continue to lead the team. Team president Sam Kennedy said he anticipated a day that Cora would return to baseball.
"Alex is an incredibly talented manager and accomplished great things with us," Kennedy said. "He expressed remorse. He apologized yesterday to us for the embarrassment that this caused. And I think he'll go through a process of rehabilitation. And so we'll see what happens."
TWINS: Josh Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million, four-year contract with Minnesota.
The contract includes a club option for a fifth season that would bring the total value to $100 million.
The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 split between Toronto and Cleveland to bat .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and a .900 OPS for Atlanta last year. He earned $23 million on a one-year deal with the Braves, his lone season in the NL in a decade-long major league career.
Football
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his fifth attempt.
Tagliabue and former New York Giants general manager George Young made it to the hall in Canton, Ohio, as contributors. Ex-Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris and former Cleveland receiver Mac Speedie completed the centennial class announced Wednesday. The class of 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches are part of the hall's celebration of the NFL's 100th season.
Tagliabue replaced Pete Rozelle as league commissioner in 1989 and served 17 years, during which there was labor peace, expansion to 32 teams and widespread upgrades in stadiums. The NFL's television revenues under Tagliabue skyrocketed, and he helped establish a pension system for former players.