Discovery Days planned at Eco-Justice Center

CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center announces the ﬁrst annual Discovery Days fundraising event to be held Sept. 17-19 at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.
Discovery Days is a re-branding of the center’s Fall Festival fundraiser that ran for 14 years. The new event will showcase the many unique oﬀerings the Eco-Justice Center has to oﬀer. The Eco-Justice Center is a 15-acre teaching farm located ed just north of Six Mile Road in Racine and is home to alpacas, goats, chickens and more.
As in the past, this family-friendly event will feature numerous learning opportunities through on-site educational demonstrations and talks with topics ranging from renewable energy sources, wool spinning, wood-turning, bee-keeping, backyard chickens, alpacas, medicinal plants and more.
Special side events include Yoga with Alpacas and a Guided Walking Meditation. Kids can climb up in the treehouse to play "Eye Spy," get their face painted, create crafts and learn about animals.
A 10-item silent auction will be held on Facebook with items such as a pizza party on the farm, a stay at the Center’s Hermitage cabin, eggs and fresh produce vouchers and ﬁne art items. Discovery Days will also oﬀer a $1,000 sweepstakes. Tickets are $3 and can be purchased online at ecojusticecenter.org.
Several food items are available for purchase including tastings of organically grown tomatoes, honey made by bees living at Eco-J, corn-on-the-cob, brats and popcorn. An expanded gift shop will oﬀer alpaca wool felted creations, homemade jams, jellies, frozen chili, frozen fruit pies and honey. The center’s organically grown produce will also be for sale.
Discovery Days will kick oﬀ at 7 p.m. Friday with a drum circle, bonﬁre and night hike. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 4 and older.
Proceeds help ensure the proper care of the farm animals and help with the center’s educational programs. For more information, go to ecojusticecenter.org.
