Discovery Days planned at Eco-Justice Center

CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center announces the ﬁrst annual Discovery Days fundraising event to be held Sept. 17-19 at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.

Discovery Days is a re-branding of the center’s Fall Festival fundraiser that ran for 14 years. The new event will showcase the many unique oﬀerings the Eco-Justice Center has to oﬀer. The Eco-Justice Center is a 15-acre teaching farm located ed just north of Six Mile Road in Racine and is home to alpacas, goats, chickens and more.

As in the past, this family-friendly event will feature numerous learning opportunities through on-site educational demonstrations and talks with topics ranging from renewable energy sources, wool spinning, wood-turning, bee-keeping, backyard chickens, alpacas, medicinal plants and more.

Special side events include Yoga with Alpacas and a Guided Walking Meditation. Kids can climb up in the treehouse to play "Eye Spy," get their face painted, create crafts and learn about animals.