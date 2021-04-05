Dinosaur exhibit returns to Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — The Brookfield Zoo’s “Dinosaurs Everywhere!” exhibit returns for a limited time through Sept. 6.

A few surprises will be featured on some of the 40 animatronic dinosaurs to make them even more lifelike. Located throughout the 216-acre park, zoo goers will be able to see their favorite dinosaurs, including the argentinosaurus that measures 110 feet in length and stands three stories tall on the zoo’s West Mall.

Additionally, this year, there are 12 miniature brontosauruses named Benita along the dinosaur trail. The exhibit was created by Don Lessum, advisor to the movie “Jurassic Park” and is on loan from Dino Don, Inc. and The Wildlife Conservation Society. "Dinos Everywhere!" is free with zoo admission.

Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Beginning May 29, the zoo’s summer hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission is $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for children ages 3-11 and $19.95 for senior 65 and older. Parking is $15. Tickets must be reserved at CZS.org/OnlineTicketing. Guests must secure all admission and parking tickets prior to arriving.

Guests are encouraged to visit CZS.org/KnowBeforeYouGo to review the safety protocols as well to get updates on what animal habitats and other amenities are open.

