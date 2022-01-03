Dinner show celebrates birth of Elvis

RACINE — A "Elvis Reborn" birthday celebration featuring ETA Hall of Fame legend Elvis Prince (Camren Beck), one of the youngest Elvis tribute artists in the Midwest, takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 838 & Southeast Wisconsin Aviation Museum, 3333 N. Green Bay Road. The show includes dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Tributes to Frank Sinatra, Ann Margret and more will sung by Greg Rogalinski.
Tickets cost $17. Call 414-837-6111 or go to elvisprinceshow.com. There is no fee for parking and the venue is handicapped accessible. Masks will be required.