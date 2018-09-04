In Photos: Racine’s former movie theaters
TRENDING
- Two killed in motorcycle crash in Somers
- Man killed in Sunday morning Racine shooting identified
- Business man sentenced to 14 years in scrap metal scheme
- Buffett: I’m not worried about America’s future
- From Regency Mall to Main Street: Remembering Racine’s demolished theaters
In photos: REC celebrates 10 years in the community
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.