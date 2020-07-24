Digital promo
0 comments

Digital promo

  • 0
Photo3

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, speaks to delegates at the Democratic National Convention on Sept. 6, 2012 in Charlotte, N.C. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday.

 LYNNE SLADKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In photos

The highest paid player on every MLB team

Spotlight

The top 10 baby names of the 2000s

In photos

The life and legacy of John Lewis, civil rights icon and congressman

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News