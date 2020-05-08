Digital promo for May 9

Spotlight
The highest paid player on every MLB team
In photos
Hearts of Hope: More heart window displays from throughout Racine County
In photos
Recognizing amazing Racine County moms
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Spotlight
The highest paid player on every MLB team
In photos
Hearts of Hope: More heart window displays from throughout Racine County
In photos
Recognizing amazing Racine County moms
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.