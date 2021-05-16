Different paths to glory

Jay Wright used to sell tickets to games in the long-defunct United States Football League. Ben Wallace was passed over by every NBA team, some of them twice. Yolanda Griffith got a job repossessing cars so she could take care of herself and her infant daughter while playing community college basketball.
For all of them, those days are long gone. Basketball’s highest honor has come their way.
Wright, Wallace and Griffith were part of a 16-person class that was announced Sunday as the 2021 inductees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Longtime standout NBA forwards Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce and Chris Webber were among those selected, along with former coaches Rick Adelman and Cotton Fitzsimmons and three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson.
Four-time All-Star Bob Dandridge, a member of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 1970-71 NBA championship team, was the pick of the veteran’s committee, and Pearl Moore — a 4,000-point scorer in college in the 1970s, most of those points coming at Francis Marion — was selected by the women’s veteran committee.
Golf
K.H. Lee was more than happy to play through a steady downpour in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, and didn’t mind waiting out a weather delay of more than two hours Sunday at McKinney, Texas.
The reward was the final spot next week in the PGA Championship.
Lee earned his first PGA Tour victory and the chance to compete on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, becoming the second consecutive Nelson winner from South Korea by finishing at 25 under, three ahead of third-round leader Sam Burns.
Heavy rain fell most of the back nine for the leaders, with puddles showing up on greens over the final holes and one ball in the fairway stuck in the middle of a fast-moving stream. The players slogged through the deluge before lightning forced a delay.
Most of the standing water was gone when play resumed two hours and 23 minutes later. Lee missed a par putt on No. 16 to cut his lead to two, but answered with two birdies. The sun came out just as Lee was finishing his 6-under 66.
Burns struggled to a 71 to finish at 22 under, a shot ahead of 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger, Patton Kizzire and Scott Stallings. Troy Merritt and Joseph Bramlett finished two more back at 19 under.
When the delay hit, Jordan Spieth already knew he was going to fall short again in his hometown event, played on its third course in the past four Nelsons at the rain-soaked TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
Spieth, three back to start the day, shot 71 and tied for ninth, giving him his first top 10 at the Nelson 11 years after he was a contender on Sunday as a 16-year-old when the course was at its home of more than 30 years at the TPC Four Seasons.
- Monday qualifier Dicky Pride won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on Sunday in Duluth, Ga., for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory.
Making his 11th senior start, the 51-year-old Pride had six birdies in an 11-hole stretch before dropping a stroke on the par-4 15th. He parred the final three.
Stephen Ames and Kirk Triplett each shot 70 to tie for second with second-round leader Paul Goydos (72). Brett Quigley (68), Doug Barron (69) and Billy Andrade (72) were another stroke back.
Pride finished at 11-under 205 at TPC Sugarloaf, a week after contending in the major Regions Tradition in his home state of Alabama. He won the 1994 St. Jude Classic for his lone PGA Tour victory and also won a Korn Ferry Tour event in Oregon in 2015.
Horse racing
Rombauer left Medina Spirit behind — and put horse racing’s latest controversy on the back burner.
Little-known Rombauer sprung an 11-1 upset to win the Preakness on Saturday in Baltimore, passing Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby winner to end a potential Triple Crown bid that would have carried a giant asterisk.
Medina Spirit finished third and will not go on to the Belmont with a Triple Crown on the line and a potential Derby disqualification hanging over the sport.
“A little disappointed, but we’ll go on from here,” said assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes, who saddled the horses in Baffert’s absence.
Baffert was not present at Pimlico Race Course, opting to stay away because of the controversy surrounding Medina Spirit, who tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-Derby testing. He said in a spotlight-stealing statement hours before the race: “Today is not about Bob Baffert. Instead it is about Medina Spirit and all of the other equine athletes in our tremendous sport.”
Auto racing
Austin Cindric professed his love for Dover and soon refused to let his Miles the Monster trophy out of his grip. With so many close calls on the concrete, Cindric was sure to savor this checkered flag — and keep his trophy within reach.
“It’s still in my lap like a child or a dog,” Cindric said. “This is one I wanted for a very long time.”
Cindric saved his car from a serious spin early in the race and dominated late Saturday at Dover International Speedway and won his third Xfinity Series race of the season.
The reigning Xfinity champion, Cindric showed flashes throughout his career on the one-mile concrete track that he could roll into victory lane. Cindric was second and third in two Xfinity races last season on the Monster Mile and had never finished worse than ninth in six previous Dover starts.
Ultimate fighting
Charles Oliveira claimed the UFC lightweight title Saturday night in Houston, stopping Michael Chandler with a barrage of punches early in the second round at UFC 262.
Oliveira (31-8) earned his ninth consecutive victory in dramatic fashion, finishing Chandler (22-6) with a series of precise strikes to claim the belt vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement.
Boxing
Tyson Fury has announced he will take on Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in an all-British fight to determine the undisputed world heavyweight champion.
Fury holds the WBC belt. Joshua owns the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.
Lennox Lewis was the last undisputed heavyweight champion, in 1999-2000.