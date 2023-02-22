Diego Astorga, 1100 block of Rode Avenue, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a building or vehicle).
Diego Astorga
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — A Racine man is facing more than a dozen felony charges after cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and marijuana allegedly were discovered at hi…
The Public Safety and Licensing Committee told bar owners on Monday to find private security because the Racine Police Department is overworked.
RACINE — A Racine man is facing an array of felony charges after more than 2.5 pounds of drugs and four handguns were reportedly found in his …
A teacher's aide at a Burlington elementary school resigns after colleagues accuse her of reporting to work drunk. But she quickly finds anoth…
A man is recovering from a gunshot he received from a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy he allegedly attacked Monday morning at Ascension …