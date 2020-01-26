'Didn't do it for the hype': Kenin stops Coco in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — It made sense to Sofia Kenin that Coco Gauff would be the one getting all of the attention and generating all of the buzz.

That's only natural when Gauff is 15 and making tennis history time and time again.

"Yeah, I mean, the hype is for her. She's obviously done great stuff, of course. It's absolutely normal. Just (tried) not to let that get in my head," Kenin said. "Of course, I didn't do it for the hype. I did it for myself, because I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it."

Well, Sofia, you did it. Now get ready for the spotlight to shine your way. Kenin stopped Gauff's latest Grand Slam run by beating her 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0 in the Australian Open's fourth round on Sunday.

Like Gauff, Kenin is a young — although, at 21, not quite as young — American and she reached her first major quarterfinal with the victory.

"I want to show who I am, show my best tennis, show why I'm there, why I belong," the 14th-seeded Kenin said. "I'm doing that."